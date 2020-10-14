Galaxy M31 Prime Edition becomes official

It has recently emerged that Samsung will introduce a new Galaxy M31 model. It didn’t take long for this model to become official either. This new model, named Galaxy M31 Prime Edition, will be available on October 17.

Information about the M31 Prime Edition was seen thanks to Amazon India. There is only one configuration option for the smartphone, consisting of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The color options of the phone are listed as Ocean Blue, Space Black and Glacier Blue.

According to Amazon, there is also a 64 GB internal storage option for the phone. However, there is no trace of the 64GB model in Samsung’s press release and its official site in India.

The M31 Prime Edition will be available in India, as mentioned above, on October 17th. Sales will be made through Samsung’s online store and Amazon.in. Amazon Prime members will be able to get the phone one day earlier if they wish.

The M31 Prime Edition has the same technical specifications as the M31. At the heart of the phone is the Exynos 9611 processor. The phone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and has a 32-megapixel front camera and a 64-megapixel main rear camera.

The M31 Prime Edition, which will come out of the box with the One UI 2.1 user interface installed on Android 10, gets its energy from its 6000 mAh battery. This battery has 15W charging support. The fingerprint scanner of the smartphone is also located on the back panel. It’s worth mentioning that the Glacier Blue color option is exclusive to the Prime Edition.

The Galaxy M31 Prime Edition will most likely be sold only in India as part of a collaboration between Samsung and Amazon. The price tag of the phone says 16 thousand 499 rupees.



