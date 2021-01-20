Galaxy M31 gets Android 11 and One UI 3 update

Beta testing of the Android 11 and One UI 3 update for the Samsung Galaxy M31 started last month. Action has also been taken to distribute stable versions of One UI 3 and Android 11 to Galaxy M31s. Thus, the M31 became the first mid-range phone that Samsung took to the stable One UI 3 version.

The One UI 3 update is distributed with the version number M315FXXU2BUAC. Android’s security patch for January is also included in the update package. The size of the update package is around 400 MB.

With One UI 3, Galaxy M31 will have a renewed user interface and new features. Offering users more advanced customization options, Samsung also makes various improvements to the keyboard.

India was the first stop for Android 11 and One UI 3 deployment for Samsung Galaxy M31 owners. The final version distributed to those who participated in the beta test in the first place is expected to reach other users and countries in a short time.