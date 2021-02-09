Galaxy M30s One gets UI 3 and Android 11 update

Samsung continues to keep its entry segment and mid-segment devices up to date. The South Korean company has now released the One UI 3 and Android 11 update for the Galaxy M30s.

Some manufacturers haven’t even been able to bring Android 11 to their flagship devices yet. Samsung has been able to take Android 11 to mid-segment phones released in 2019 and 2020. It can be safely said that this is written in the plus digit of Samsung.

The update package also includes Google’s Android security update for February. Android 11 features such as chat bubbles, prioritized notifications, one-time permissions also meet with users. The One UI 3 user interface also brings visual changes.

The distribution of the update package, which brings One UI 3 and Android 11 for the Galaxy M30s, is carried out gradually. Therefore, it can be said that it will take some time for the update to reach all users.