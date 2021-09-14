Galaxy M22 is Launched With Super AMOLED Screen and Quad Camera

The Galaxy M22, Samsung’s new mid-range phone, has been officially announced in Europe. The model stands out for its Super AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and quad rear camera.

Equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G80 processor, the device offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. The smartphone also supports expandable storage up to 1TB with a microSD card.

As said, Galaxy M22 brings a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED screen with Infinity-U design. In addition to the 90 Hz refresh rate, the display features Full HD+ resolution.

Regarding the camera, the rear module is formed by a 48 MP main sensor accompanied by 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) and 2 MP (depth) sensors. Meanwhile, the front camera has 22 MP.

The Galaxy M22 hits the European market with a 5,000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. With Android 11, the cell phone has a biometric reader on the side, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and headphone jack.

European version of the Galaxy A22

Making a brief comparison, the Galaxy M22 brings specs similar to the Galaxy A22. However, the new device offers a better front camera and slightly different rear design.

Despite information available on Samsung’s official website in Germany, the price of the device has not yet been revealed by the brand. Furthermore, the model is not expected to be launched in other markets outside Europe.