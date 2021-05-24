Galaxy M22 Features Have Been Announced!

Galaxy M22 features have been announced.Samsung Galaxy M22 Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 processor. Having obtained the majority of its market share from price-performance-oriented phones, Samsung continues to expand its product family. Finally, the company, which introduced the Galaxy F52 model last week, is now preparing to meet the users with the affordable Galaxy A22 model.

According to the leaks, the phone, which has the same features as the A32 that the company released in February, will be the re-release of this model. Some features of the device, whose technical details were also leaked, became clear.

Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications

Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 processor, the Samsung Galaxy M22 is positioned at the entry level with its features. This processor, which was previously seen in the Galaxy A32 model, attracts attention with its 12nm production architecture and the Mali-G52 MC2 internal graphics processing unit. The phone, which uses 4GB of RAM, which has become standard these days, unfortunately does not offer a different RAM option to users.

The phone, which has a 13 Megapixel selfie camera on the camera side, comes with a 48 Megapixel camera on the back. Galaxy M22, which will have similar features with the A32 in terms of battery, has a huge 6000 mAh battery.

The phone, which is expected to come in three different color options in the form of blue, black and white, is expected to come to the fore with its affordable price. Although it is thought that the phone will be introduced in a short time, unfortunately, there is no final date yet.