Galaxy M21s official: 64MP camera and more

The Samsung Galaxy M21 was introduced in March. The South Korean company also unveiled the Galaxy M21s, with better cameras before the year ended. The 32-megapixel front camera is complemented by a triple rear camera system. Complementing the 64-megapixel main camera is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The M21 has a 20-megapixel front camera and a 48-megapixel main rear camera.

There is no difference between the other features of the two phones. At the heart of the M21s is the Exynos 9611 processor. 6.4 inch Full HD + resolution Super AMOLED display, 6000 mAh battery with 15W charging support and fingerprint scanner placed on the back panel are also available on the phone.

M21s will come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system. The processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. With the support of microSD cards, 1 TB more can be added to the storage area.

These features may sound familiar. Because M21s is actually a renamed version of F41 based on M31.

Galaxy M21s will appear before users with blue and black color options. The first stop of the phone will be Brazil and it will say 1529 real on the price tag.



