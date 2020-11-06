Galaxy M21s and M51 come with a 7,000 mAh battery

Samsung launched two new intermediary phones in Brazil, the Galaxy M21s and the M51. Smartphones highlight the powerful battery and promise to fight in the market with a good cost-benefit ratio.

Both Samsung phones are now available for purchase on the company’s official website in Brazil. In addition, the products can be found at online retailers with a suggested price of R $ 1,699 for the M21s and R $ 2,899 for the M51. Cash, mobile phones cost R $ 1,529.10 and R $ 2,609.10 respectively.

Galaxy M51

The most powerful device among the devices is the Galaxy M51. The smartphone arrives with a robust 7,000 mAh battery with 25W fast recharge, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and 6 GB of RAM.

The phone’s specifications also include 128 GB for storage, with support for microSD up to 1 TB. The product screen is 6.7 ” Super AMOLED and brings Full HD + resolution.

The M51 also doesn’t skimp on cameras. The smartphone has a main sensor of 64 MP that comes with sensors of 13 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro and 5 MP for depth.

The R $ 3,499 smartphone also has a fingerprint reader and facial recognition support.

Galaxy M21s

For those looking to save money, the Galaxy M21s brings modest hardware and a competitive price, but without leaving the battery aside. The product has a 6,000 mAh power supply and 15W fast charging.

Inside, the product also has an eight-core Exynos 9611 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded to up to 1 TB. The Super AMOLED display features 6.7 ” and Full HD + resolution.

On the camera side, the smartphone has a main sensor of 64 MP, in addition to a solution of 8 MP ultrawide and 5 MP for depth. The selfies are for a 32 MP module.

With a suggested price of R $ 1,899, the M21s is sold in Brazil in blue and black colors.



