Galaxy M12 sketches show A42 like design

Samsung is also working on a high battery capacity phone for the entry segment. The phone, which carries a 7000 mAh battery, is expected to bear the name Galaxy M12. However, it is also stated that the smartphone may come out with the name F12 or F12s.

Leaks on the smartphone have been around for a while. Finally, CAD-based 3D sketches shared by OnLeaks have been added to these leaks. The design of the phone brings to mind the Galaxy A42 5G, which was introduced a while ago. It is stated that the M12 will have a 6.5 inch LCD screen and this screen will have HD + resolution. It is stated that the fingerprint scanner is placed aside.

The dimensions of the M12 and A42 seem to be similar. According to the information provided by OnLeaks, the phone is 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm. will be in size. The thickness will increase to 10 mm with the camera protrusion. The M51, Samsung’s first phone to carry a 7000 mAh battery, has a slightly thicker case than the M12.

It appears that there will be a camera module on the back of the Galaxy M12. It is stated that this module will have three camera sensors and one auxiliary sensor. It is remarkable that the LED flash is moved out of this bump. Plastic will be used as the main material for the rear panel.

3.5 mm. One of the striking points is that the phone with a headphone jack will have a USB-C port.

Samsung announced the Galaxy M10 in January and the M11 in June. For the Galaxy M12, arrows point to January 2021.



