Galaxy M12 received new certification to be released

Although it does not yet have an exact release date, the Galaxy M12 has received a number of important certifications in recent weeks. The device was recently located at the United States FCC.

Now, a few days after the last approval, the Galaxy M12 appears in the NBTC of Thailand. This basically confirms that Samsung should launch the intermediary within the next few weeks.

Counting with the SM-M127F numbering, the device did not have its specifications confirmed. The regulator only published the generic form authorizing the launch of the device in Thailand.

Although the certification does not offer many details, previous rumors have shown that the Galaxy M12 must be a good middleman. The phone comes out of the box with an Exynos 850 processor, which works in conjunction with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

In addition, the rear should bring four cameras allocated within a square module, while the front has selfies lenses in the drop notch. The battery will have a powerful 6,000 mAh battery, and the operating system is Android 11.

Finally, we also have a USB-C connection and a P2 port for headphones. So far, the only detail not yet revealed by Samsung is the possible launch price of the new Galaxy M12. Anyway, that should change soon.



