Galaxy M12 / F12 has full specifications revealed in leak

The Galaxy M12 should be launched soon on Brazilian soil and in the rest of the world. That’s because several leaks have already revealed some specifications, with mass production in India starting in late 2020.

Taking advantage of public expectations, the well-known and trusted Ishan Agarwal ended up confirming all the details of the future Galaxy M12, which will also be called F12 in some markets.

Thus, we will have a simple finish with digital reader, 6.5 inch TFT display with HD + resolution and drop notch to accommodate the 8 MP front camera.

The cheapest processor will be the Exynos 850. The chipset can work with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. That’s because Samsung must sell three variants of the device:

3 GB + 32 GB

4 GB + 64 GB

6 GB + 128 GB

Like the rest of the set, the Galaxy M12’s cameras will also be simpler. The rear has a 48 MP main sensor, a 5 MP wide-angle lens and a depth of 2 MP more. Finally, there is still a 6,000 mAh battery. However, Samsung has not confirmed when the device will be officially announced.

Looking forward to the Galaxy M12 launch? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.