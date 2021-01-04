Galaxy M02s features and price have been announced!

As you know, Samsung releases not only the flagship, but also many entry-level and mid-segment phone models every year. In this way, features and price information about Samsung’s new phone, which appeals to millions of users with different budgets, have emerged. Galaxy M02s features and price were shared prior to the event in India.

Entry-level Galaxy M02s features: Snapdragon 450 available

Known for offering various variations on entry-level phones, Samsung is preparing to add a new member to the family. The phone is expected to come in a classic and standard design.

On the screen side, a 6.5 inch HD Plus and Infinity-V screen welcomes us. The phone has a drop notch and the front camera is positioned inside it. The front camera has 5 Megapixels and the rear has 13 Megapixels and 2 2 Megapixels respectively.

The phone offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, and it comes out of the box with Android 10. Although it is an entry level, the phone has a 5,000 mAh battery as well as 15W fast charging support.

The phone is expected to welcome us at an event in India on January 7, with a price tag of around $ 136. It is not known in which countries the phone will be available for sale yet.



