Galaxy J7 (2017) Is Updated With New Firmware And Security Patch

Galaxy J7: Following a Samsung trend of releasing security updates for older cell phone models, now the Galaxy J7 has been awarded. As of this Monday (21), the cell phone will receive a new software update with the aim of improving security and also improving stability.

Available for now in Mexico, the build which has firmware number J730GMUBSCCUF3 has been detailed by Samsung as a set with dozens of Google fixes and 19 fixes made by the South Korean. This update is still based on Android 9, which does not add any new features.

Galaxy J7 has already received two Android updates

The Galaxy J7 was released by Samsung in July 2017 with a 13 MP camera and Android 7.0 Nougat. After that, the device received two major OS updates: 8.0 and a new interface introduced by Android 9. The latest update, an Android security package, took place in March.

Samsung has not yet released when the security patch for the Galaxy J7 will arrive in Brazil, which could happen soon. If you own one, you can follow the update arrival by going to your system settings, going to “Software Update” and tapping “Download and Install” if available.