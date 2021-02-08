Galaxy F62 will be revealed soon with Exynos 9825 chip

Samsung is preparing another launch of a model of the company’s intermediate “F” line of smartphones. According to the Sam Mobile website, the new Galaxy F62 will be unveiled on February 15th.

The model will initially have sales limited to the Indian market, which is the main focus of the “F” family of cell phones. The trade will be carried out by the Flipkart website, which has even posted a preview of the page dedicated to the device with a rendering of the model.

Some of the technical specifications of the device have already been confirmed. One is the processor: the Exynos 9825, a high-performance model made by the South Korean company itself.

In addition, the Galaxy F62 will have a 6.7 “screen in the Infinity-O format (with the selfie camera in a discreet hole in the center of the panel) and a quadruple set of rear cameras, in addition to the LED flash below the module square of sensors.

The Galaxy F line was introduced in the second half of 2020 and involves more affordable models – an attempt by Samsung to get a slice of the disputed and populous Indian market.

All details about the model, including the suggested price, will be known when it enters the Flipkart catalog next week.