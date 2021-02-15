Galaxy F62 launches with Note 10 chip

As promised last week, Samsung launched the Galaxy F62 mobile phone in India, the brand’s new intermediary. The device features the Exynos 9825 chip and a robust 7,000 mAh battery.

The Exynos 9825 is an eight-core chip announced by Samsung last year and which is also present in the Galaxy Note 10 sold in Brazil. In other words, the brand new intermediary practically comes with a top-of-the-line processor, but which has already been replaced by more advanced solutions.

The Galaxy F62’s specifications also include 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card. The device also has variants of 6 or 8 GB of RAM.

Robust battery and Full HD screen

The interior of the smartphone also includes a 7,000 mAh battery that features 25W fast charging technology. Samsung also looked great on the exterior of the device, which includes a 6.7-inch Full HD + AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 3.

The display has a hole in the screen that holds the 32 MP front camera. At the rear, the Galaxy F62 has a main sensor of 64 MP, which comes with auxiliary solutions of 12 MP ultrawide, 5 MP for depth and 5 MP for Macro photos.

Samsung’s new middleman comes out of the box with Android 11 operating system and already has the One UI 3.1 interface, launched with the Galaxy S21 line.