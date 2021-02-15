Galaxy F62 launches with 7,000 mAh battery and more

After many rumors and leaks, Samsung has finally made the new Galaxy F62 official in India. The device is a good intermediary that reaches the market to compete with affordable options from other manufacturers.

Featuring a 6.7-inch Infinity-O AMOLED Plus screen, Galaxy F62 has FHD + resolution and hole notch to accommodate the 32 MP camera. Another important detail is that the construction of the device is done in Glastic and its digital reader is located on the side.

In search of good performance, the Galaxy F62 uses the same Exynos 9825 as the Galaxy Note 10 line. This chipset works in conjunction with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is also possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card.

Now, when it comes to cameras, the rear has a quadruple module that is considered discreet. The main lens is 64 P, while the wide angle delivers another 12 MP and the set is finished with two more 5 MP lenses for macro shots and depth effect.

Finally, autonomy will not be an issue for the Galaxy F62, since its battery is 7,000 mAh. The operating system is Android 11, which runs under the proprietary One UI 3.1 interface.

The consumer also receives a 25W charger in the box.

Technical specifications

6.7-inch Infinity-O AMOLED Plus screen with FHD + resolution

Display with drop notch

Exynos 9825 processor

6 GB or 8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

32 MP front camera

Four rear cameras

64 MP main sensor

12 MP wide-angle sensor

5 MP Macro Sensor

5 MP depth sensor

Fingerprint reader on the side

7,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Android 11 running under the One UI 3.1 interface