Galaxy F52 5G With 120 Hz Screen Is Introduced!

Galaxy F52 5G features and price have been announced. The officially introduced Galaxy F52 5G will compete with its rivals in the middle segment.

Samsung has added a new member to the Galaxy F family, which includes mid-range phones. The brand introduced another alternative model after the Galaxy F62, which it introduced in February. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G features and price show that the device will compete at a moderate level.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G specifications

The new phone Galaxy F52 of the South Korean tech giant; It comes with a 6.6-inch screen with FHD resolution and a TFT panel. In addition, the device, which has a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, will take its place on the shelves with its perforated notch design.

Among the Samsung Galaxy F52 features, hardware is one of the highlights. The device hosts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The processor, which the brand uses in the Galaxy A72 model, comes out of the 8 nm production process and sees a frequency of 2.2 GHz. In addition, the processor has an 8-core structure.

On the other hand, the Galaxy F52 comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. For users who want to increase the memory, the phone offers the opportunity to upgrade up to 1 TB with a MicroSD card.

On the software side, Galaxy F52 with One UI 3.1 interface has Android 11 operating system.

When we look at the rear camera of the phone, we see a quad setup. 64 Megapixel main camera of the device; It is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2 Megapixel depth sensor and a 2 Megapixel macro. On the other hand, the front camera of the Galaxy F52 comes with a resolution of 16 Megapixels.

Galaxy F52 battery capacity does not seem very satisfactory when compared to the other model of the series, F62. While the F62 has a 7,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy F52 has a 4,500 mAh battery. However, the phone’s fast charging support was the same as the F62. The device will offer 25W fast charging support to its users.

Display: 6.6 inches, FHD, TFT panel, 120 Hz refresh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

RAM and storage: 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Front camera: 16 Megapixels

Rear camera: 64 Megapixel main camera / 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle / 2 Megapixel depth sensor / 2 Megapixel macro

Battery: 4,500 mAh / 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy F52 price

The price of the Galaxy F52, which went on sale in the Chinese market, was $ 310. It is not yet clear when the product, which is presented with white and black color options, will arrive in other markets.