Galaxy F52 5G: See Photos And Price From Samsung Intermediary

Galaxy F52 5G: Samsung may soon launch the Galaxy F52 5G intermediate phone, which appeared in images and had its price leaked on the Chinese social network Weibo. The device may be the fourth model in the F line, which should also receive the F22 in the future.

The Galaxy F52 appears in the leaked images in white, has a hole in the screen to hold the camera for selfies and a grid with four image sensors at the rear. The photos also indicate that the product will have a USB-C connection and a headphone jack.

According to specifications that have already appeared on the web, the Galaxy F52 5G will feature a 6.7-inch LCD screen with Full HD resolution. Inside, the device will bring 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion via MicroSD memory card.

The phone’s hardware reportedly includes the Snapdragon 750G processor, Qualcomm’s intermediate chip that supports 5G. In addition, the smartphone must arrive with a battery of 4,350 mAh with fast charging of 25W.

The leaks have also revealed what the price of the intermediary cell phone may be. According to details that appeared on Weibo, the smartphone will cost 2,000 yuan, about R $ 1,631 in direct conversion to our currency.

The Galaxy F52 does not yet have an estimated release date. Although the smartphone is practically confirmed in China, the global distribution of the device is uncertain, as the model would possibly compete with other Samsung intermediaries, including the Galaxy A52.