Galaxy F41 introduced: 6000 mAh battery, 64 MP camera

Some information about the Samsung Galaxy F41, which has been shared before, has finally been officially revealed. Galaxy F41 is introduced: With a 6000 mAh battery, a 64 MP camera and a 6000 mAh battery, the F41 promises to play videos for 26 hours, and it is possible to surf the web for 21 hours.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch Full HD + resolution Super AMOLED display. There is a drop notch on this screen. Covering 110 percent of the NTSC color gamut, this screen has a maximum brightness level of 420 nits. F41, which carries an Exynos 9611 processor at its heart, comes out of the box with Android 10 and One UI Core 2.1 user interface.

The F41 is accompanied by the Exynos 9611 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage. Two SIM cards and a microSD card are placed in the triple card slot.

Galaxy F41’s camera system is also very powerful. The smartphone has a 64-megapixel main rear camera and 32-megapixel front camera with different shooting modes and fun filters. Single Take stands out among these modes. This mode can record seven photos and three videos simultaneously. Users can then choose which of these they would like to keep.

4K video can be recorded with the back camera of the phone. Hyperlapse and Boomerang modes are also available on the camera. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel Live Focus camera (depth sensor) complete the system. The fingerprint scanner of the phone is also located on the back panel.

Galaxy F41 comes out of the box with a 15W charger adapter. With this adapter, it takes 2 hours and 40 minutes to fully charge the phone’s battery.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available in India on October 16th. You will have to pay 17 thousand rupees for the 64 GB version and 18 thousand rupees for the 128 GB version.



