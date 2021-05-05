Galaxy F22 Could Be Samsung’s New Intermediary Phone

Samsung may further expand its smartphone catalog in 2021 and launch the Galaxy F22, a new intermediate model from the company. According to information from Gizchina, the device is under development with a focus on the Indian market.

According to leak specialist The Tech Guy, the Galaxy F22 is in development under the code name SM-E225F. The model will be the third in the F line, which already has the Galaxy F41 and Galaxy F62.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (SM-E225F) in works! — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) May 4, 2021

Following nomenclature standards, the new device is supposed to be the cheapest in the range of middlemen. Speculation points out that the phone will be a renamed version of the Galaxy A22, which has not yet been announced by Samsung, but has already appeared in leaks.

If the F22 is a variant of the A22 for the Indian market, the trend is for the phone to be launched with a 4G version and another with support for 5G. The model is expected to hit the market with a Dimensity 700 processor and 6 GB of RAM, according to information that has already appeared on the testing website Geekbench.

The leaked specs so far also point out that the F22 and A22 can hit the market with a 48 MP main camera and 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP secondary sensors for depth shots. The selfies are due to a 13 MP solution positioned in a notch on the screen.

As the F22 is supposed to be launched only in India, the trend is that the model does not show up in Brazil. However, as line A is more widespread globally and the A22 may arrive in our country at some point in the future.

So far, however, Samsung has not commented on smartphones and all details should be considered unofficial.