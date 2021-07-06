Galaxy F22 Announced: Here Are The Price And Features

Galaxy F22 announced. Samsung has finally announced the newest member of the “F” series. Here are the price and technical specifications of the Galaxy F22.

Samsung continues to come up with its new budget-friendly phones. The manufacturer, which is already working on several models, has now announced the newest member of the “F” series. Galaxy F22 launched with 90Hz refresh rate display and MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

The new mid-segment model of the Korean manufacturer, Galaxy F22, takes its power from MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset. In addition to the processor, the device also supports up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal memory. It is also worth noting that the phone has a huge 6,000 mAh battery.

On the screen side, the Galaxy F22 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. This screen, which has an Infinity-U notch design, also hosts a 13 Megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of camera features, the Galaxy F22 has a 48 Megapixel main camera on the back. At the same time; It is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 Megapixel depth and 2 Megapixel macro sensor.

As for battery life, Samsung’s new mid-range phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. However, it is worth noting that there is a 15W charging adapter in the box of the device.

Galaxy F22 specifications

Display: 6.4-inch Infinity-U AMOLED display, supporting 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

RAM: 4GB/6GB RAM with LPDDR4x support

Storage: 64GB/128GB storage

Software: Android 11 based One UI Core 3.1 interface

Rear Camera: 48+8+2+2 Megapixels

Front Camera: 13 Megapixels

Battery: 6,000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging

Other: 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos support, side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Galaxy F22 price

Samsung’s new Galaxy F22 comes in black and blue color options. The prices of the device are as follows;