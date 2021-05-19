Galaxy F With 5G Support Goes On Sale In China

Galaxy: This week, Samsung’s newest phone appeared in a pre-sale advertisement in China. Named Galaxy F52 5G, the model would be the first in the F line to receive support for mobile data connection on the 5G network. Visually, the model resembles the Galaxy A52 5G, except for modifications in the set of main cameras and finishing of the rear.

According to the leaked promotional poster, the Galaxy F52 5G will be sold for the equivalent of US $ 310 (about R $ 1,630, in direct conversion) and will go on pre-sale next Thursday (20). Cell phones will be sent to buyers as of June 1st, the day after the pre-sale closes.

Interestingly, however, the Asian country is one of the few where the South Korean giant does not have a good sales performance, possibly due to the strong presence of competing brands, such as Oppo, Vivo and Huawei. In this way, it is possible to assume a possible change in Samsung’s strategy, as stated by the Sammobile website.

Samsung had previously employed a similar strategy for launching the Galaxy F line in India. However, at the time, the Galaxy F02s was just an “alternative version” to the already existing Galaxy M02s, sold on the local market for the same price, while also offering the same features.

This time, the South Korean seems to be developing a different design and with its own personality to enter the Chinese market. The Galaxy F52 5G does not yet have an expected arrival in the international market.