Galaxy Chromebook Go: Samsung Unveils Its Laptop

Galaxy Chromebook Go introduced. Samsung has quietly unveiled its latest laptop, the Galaxy Chromebook Go. Here are the features of the computer!

Samsung continues its silent product promotions. Introducing new models of the player monitor Odyssey yesterday, the company introduced the Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop today.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features

Announcing a daily and entry-level computer, Samsung has created a new alternative for those looking for a cheap computer. The device, called Galaxy Chromebook Go, comes with a 14-inch IPS LCD screen. This screen, which offers a resolution of 1366 x 768, has an old-style frame, unlike the devices we have seen recently with thin frames.

The device, which has a webcam that offers 720p resolution, also has the ability to open 180 degrees. Let’s come to the curious technical features of the device.

Galaxy Chromebook Go is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeronn N4500 processor produced with a 10nm fabrication process. While the base frequency of this processor is 1.10 GHz, it can increase to 2.80 GHz with Turbo Boost. While the device does not have an external graphics unit, it has Intel UHD Graphics internally.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go has up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Storage expansion is only possible with a microSD card.

Samsung has unveiled its latest Chromebook, with a quiet keyboard, a sizable multi-touch trackpad, and 1.5W stereo speakers, a powerful model compared to its rivals. Also, the Galaxy Chromebook Go connectivity features look surprisingly modern. It has LTE (nano-SIM), Wi-Fi 6 (2×2), one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is 15.9 mm thin and weighs 1.45 kg. It is powered by a 42.3Whr battery and comes out of the box with a 45W USB Type-C charger.

The company has yet to reveal pricing or where it will be available for the Galaxy Chromebook Go, but it’s estimated to start at $299. The device comes in silver color as the only color option.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go technical specifications