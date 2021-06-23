Galaxy Chromebook Go Quietly Goes Official

Galaxy Chromebook Go has quietly gone official. Samsung continues to expand its laptop portfolio. The latest product introduced in this direction was the Galaxy Chromebook Go. The computer, which is a Chromebook positioned in the entry segment, has a 14-inch TFT display.

The resolution of this screen is 1366 x 768 pixels. A 720p resolution webcam is also available on the laptop. LTE support also stands out among the positive features of the Galaxy Chromebook Go.

At the heart of the Galaxy Chromebook Go is the Intel Celeron N4500 processor. This processor is accompanied by an Intel UHD graphics processor. The memory options of the laptop are 4 or 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM. Internal storage options are listed as 32, 64 and 128 GB eMMC.

The laptop weighs 1.45 kilograms on the scale. The computer, which has a backlit keyboard, has two USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 port, headphone and microphone jacks, microSD and nano SIM card slots.

Galaxy Chromebook Go gets the energy it needs from a 42.3 Wh battery. This battery will be charged with 45W type C adapter. Samsung did not provide information on the price and release date.