Galaxy Buds Pro name appeared on Samsung’s website

Samsung’s new wireless headset, Galaxy Buds Pro, will likely be official with the S21 line this month. Although the South Korean company has not yet announced the launch date, the support page for the wireless headset was seen on Samsung’s Canadian website.

Although the support page verifies the SM-R190 model number, it does not provide any other details about the Galaxy Buds Pro. However, thanks to previous leaks, it was possible to get an idea about the design and features of the wireless headset.

Each earpiece of Galaxy Buds Pro features a bidirectional speaker and three microphones. 11 mm. low vibration speaker and 6.5 mm. The tweeter speaker is also available in the system. Noise cancellation technology and IPX7 water resistance certification are also among the known features.

Ambient Sound, Speech Mode and Spatial Sound features will also be offered with Galaxy Buds Pro. The wireless headset is expected to be available in at least three color options, black, silver and purple. Galaxy Buds Pro is said to be sold in the US for $ 199 and in Europe for 229 euros.



