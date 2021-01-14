Galaxy Buds Pro breathed with its design

Samsung introduced its new generation wireless headset Galaxy Buds Pro at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Event. Promising longer listening time with its new generation ergonomic design, the headset stands out with its improved sound quality.

New generation ergonomic design

Galaxy Buds Pro, the newest member of the Galaxy Buds family, confronts us with a new generation design perception. Samsung’s wireless headset with better sound quality and noise canceling feature is impressive with its technical features.

The new headphone with less ear protrusion adopts an ergonomic design concept. In addition, Samsung offers 99 percent active noise canceling (ANC) support with its new generation headset Galaxy Buds Pro.

Buds Pro has a special Voice Reception Unit (VPU) that focuses on your voice to separate your voice from background noise, and there are three microphones, two outside and one inside. Also, one of these microphones has a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) to assist with ambient sounds. In addition, Samsung’s next generation wireless headset has “Wind Shield” technology. In this way, the new headset, which prevents external factors such as wind from interrupting your calls, promises a better speaking experience.

The new generation wireless headphones, which offer deeper bass in terms of sound, promise a clear sound with very little distortion with an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter. In addition, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offers realistic and immersive sound quality thanks to the 360 ​​Degree Sound feature supported by Dolby Head Tracking technology.

The wireless headset, which promises up to 8 hours of playtime with a full charge, can get 20 hours of backup power thanks to the charging box. Finally, let’s also mention that Galaxy Buds Pro has an IPX7 waterproof certificate.