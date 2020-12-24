Galaxy Buds Pro All Features and Price Revealed

All the features and price of Samsung’s upcoming wireless headset Galaxy Buds Pro have been revealed. Information revealed by the leak of a document comparing the company’s wireless headphones, reveals that this wireless headset will be relatively affordable compared to its features.

South Korean technology giant Samsung will organize an event in January if there is no change in its plans. As part of this event, the company will announce its newest wireless headphones with the new flagship phone family, which is likely to be named the Galaxy S21. A recent leak reveals almost all the features and price of wireless ears to be named “Galaxy Buds Pro”.

The information that emerged upon the leak of a marketing document comparing Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds + shows that the Galaxy Buds Pro can be fairly affordable for the features it offers. Because when we look at other wireless headphones on the market, we see that the models with lower features are priced close to Galaxy Buds Pro.

Here is the document that made Galaxy Buds Pro no surprise

The leaked document image reveals that Galaxy Buds Pro can be used with the box for 8 hours continuous, 28 hours for playback. This headset allows 4.5 hours of continuous use for talking. When we include the box, we see that the Galaxy Buds Pro can be used to talk for up to 15 hours.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds + and Galaxy Buds Live were IPX2 certified. However, the new model will be developed a little more in this regard. The IPX7 certification means Galaxy Buds Pro has maximum resistance to water and sweat. This will benefit users for different conditions. In addition, this wireless headset will have a more advanced structure than its siblings with advanced active noise canceling support.

Another leaked image of the Galaxy Buds Pro reveals that this wireless headset will have 11mm bass focus, 6.5mm treble focus drivers. In addition, users will be able to use this wireless headset in different types of sound quality. By the way, as in previous models, Galaxy Buds Pro will also feature features such as Bluetooth 5.1 and fast pairing.

The price of the Galaxy Buds Pro with all these features will be 199 dollars (approximately 1,500 TL + taxes). This means that Samsung will offer a wireless headset with much better features than the Galaxy Buds Live to consumers with a difference of just $ 30. The event that Samsung will organize in January will reveal the accuracy of this leaked visual, while revealing everything about the Galaxy Buds Pro.



