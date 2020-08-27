Galaxy Buds Live: Sold for R $ 1,399 in Brazil

The price of Galaxy Buds Live headphones in Brazil was revealed by websites of national retailers that are already selling the product. They would only officially arrive in Brazil on September 2, when Samsung will hold an online event to present the latest Unpacked news.

Ponto Frio, Extra and Casas Bahia are already selling the headset in black for R $ 1,299 with delivery in two business days to the city of São Paulo. Those who want to buy Galaxy Buds Live in bronze color will have to pay R $ 1,399. For now, the white phone is unavailable on all sites where it appears listed.

Announced on August 5, the new Galaxy family products have won a special page on the Samsung website for interested parties to register and receive first-hand news about the launch in Brazil.

Specifications

Galaxy Buds Live headphones have a bean-like shape. According to Samsung, the distinctive design can be compared to that of a jewel. The model also promises to be comfortable, since it does not enter the ear canal, being supported only on the outside of the ear.

With two external microphones and one internal, the Galaxy Buds Live also have an accelerometer to improve voice quality in calls. The headphones have active noise cancellation, which, according to the manufacturer, has an intelligence to know which noises should cancel and what is a conversation or information that needs to be absorbed by the user.



