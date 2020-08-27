Galaxy Buds Live goes on sale in Brazil prior to launch

The Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth headset from Samsung with curious format, is now available to buy in the main national retail stores. With prices starting at R $ 1,299, the accessory appears as a more affordable alternative to Apple’s top-of-the-line AirPods Pro – and in the range of second generation AirPods.

The device was announced in early August, but its arrival in Brazil was expected only for the next September 2, in an event marked by the manufacturer. Other products from the South Korean giant are expected next month, such as the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phones, in addition to the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet.

The Galaxy Buds Live arrives in Brazil to join the Galaxy Buds +, for sale here for R $ 999. With a different design that resembles a bean, the Samsung accessory promises a good fit, even without the use of silicone tips. The brand claims that the curious shape favors the product’s ergonomics, following the curves of the user’s ear.

As revealed by online stores, the product is already available in black or bronze, but the official website of the brand also has a white version, a color already used by the brand in previous earbuds.

Its main differential compared to the other options of the South Korean giant is the noise cancellation, a characteristic that makes it hit head on with the AirPods Pro, Apple’s top-of-the-line phone. According to Samsung, the device received a certification that guarantees to reduce external sounds by up to 97%, which should mean a good immersion when listening to music.



