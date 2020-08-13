Galaxy Buds Live: disassembled and scored high for repair

The Galaxy Buds Live were announced at the Unpacked 2020 event alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2. And everything indicates that they go in contrast to what we have seen in the latest electronics, which are increasingly difficult to repair in the event of defect, after all they got a good note from iFixit that disassembled them and revealed everything about Samsung’s Live Buds.

One of the most interesting things noticed when opening the headset was a mark on one of the cables that connect the components of the headset that is marked with “BEAN”, which means beans in English and as you may already know some jokes related the format of the headphones with the legume, which shows that the Samsung team has a sense of humor.

However, continuing to disassemble, iFixit mentioned that the headphones are one of the easiest to open that they have ever disassembled, which is quite impressive and helps a lot if there is any defect in them, however, the CP1254 3.7V battery may not be easy to find, which can cause some problems if you need to change it.

Speaking of battery, the charging box has 472mAh, which more than seen in the Galaxy Buds and makes things much more interesting, in addition, the new model of headphones and box yielded a much higher score in terms of repairability compared to this model, which has now jumped from a score of 7 to 8 out of 10.

Check out the complete disassembly below:



