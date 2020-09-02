Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 in Brazil

This Wednesday (02), Samsung announced the arrival of new Galaxy line products to Brazil. Among the novelties are Watch 3, Buds Live headphones, Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 and Tab S7 +.

Galaxy Buds Live

Galaxy Buds Live headphones, known for their bean shape, do not enter the ear canal, being supported only on the outside of the ear. Pre-sale of the product takes place between September 3 and 17, with official sales starting on September 18.

The devices will be available in bronze, black and white for R $ 1,299. According to Samsung, those who register on the company’s website between September 18 and October 18 will receive a R $ 400 voucher to purchase other products from the brand’s ecosystem.

With two external microphones and one internal, the Galaxy Buds Live have active noise cancellation, which, according to the manufacturer, has the intelligence to know which noises should block and what is a conversation or information that needs to be absorbed by the user.

Galaxy Watch 3

The 41 mm version of the Galaxy Watch 3 costs R $ 2,799, while the 45 mm model arrives for R $ 2,999 in the LTE version.

The device will be sold in Brazil from September 18, with pre-sale on the Samsung website. As in the case of headphones, those who register online will receive a R $ 700 voucher to buy another product from the Galaxy family.

With a classic design, including a leather strap, the Galaxy Watch 3 has a rotating bezel that allows you to associate the crown with some specific commands. Blood pressure reading, electrocardiogram, blood oxygen saturation meter (SpO2), fall detection and sleep monitoring are some of the resources.



