Galaxy Buds 2 will come with active noise canceling feature. In previous news about the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, it was suggested that the wireless headset would not have active noise canceling. However, the post by the famous sensation Ice Universe shows a different situation.

In the shared screenshot, it is seen that Galaxy Buds 2 will have active noise canceling feature. Currently, only Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live models have active noise canceling. Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus have passive sound suppression feature.

It is also known that the Galaxy Buds 2 will have silicone ear tips. This is where the Ambient Sound feature comes into play. Users will also be able to hear the sound around them if they wish. This feature was also available on the original Galaxy Buds. It is also stated that Galaxy Buds 2 will have a stronger bass output compared to the original version.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will go official next month. The wireless headset is expected to retail for $150 to $170 in the US and between 180 and 200 euros in Europe.