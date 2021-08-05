Galaxy Buds 2: Unboxing Video Leaks Design Before Release

This Wednesday (4), Twitter user Ahmed Qwaider leaked an unboxing video of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 on the social network. Production reveals product design and accessories before launch.

Journalist Max Jambor of the portals All About Samsung and All Round PC reported in July that the South Korean company is taking down videos that expose product designs ahead of time. It is possible that the post will be withdrawn, so see the Galaxy Buds 2 package also in the image below.

In a post on Facebook, the enthusiast claimed that the product’s battery lasted five hours without charging, with 20 hours of battery stored in the box. What’s more, according to Qwaider, noise cancellation — ANC — “is better” when compared to previous Galaxy Buds.

Leaks to all sides

On Tuesday (3), the insider Snoopy Tech informed that the Galaxy Buds 2 will have support for Bluetooth 5.2. The Twitter user also provided more details on the battery, reporting 18 hours of operation with noise cancellation — five on the phone and 13 on the case — and up to 28 hours without the ANC.

Additionally, an update to the Galaxy Wearable app revealed a new headset pairing process. According to instructions from the service, the user must just place the Buds 2 in the box, touch and hold the touchpads until the device starts blinking to connect.

According to rumors on the portal Sam Mobile, the price of the accessory can vary between 180 and 200 euros — R$ 1,112 and R$ 1,235 in direct conversion. The headset can be officially unveiled during the Samsung Unpacked presentation, which will take place on August 11th, with the Galaxy Watch 4.

While the official announcement does not happen, consider the information cited with caution.