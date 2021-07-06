Galaxy Buds 2: Renders Reveal Headphone Design

Galaxy Buds 2: This Tuesday (6), insider Evan Blass leaked three renderings of Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung’s new wireless headset, on his Twitter profile. The product is similar in design to the 2020 Galaxy Buds+ and appears in green, white and purple. Samsung hasn’t officially announced the accessory yet, so the leak should be considered with caution.

The device comes in a small rounded white box, with color variations on the inside depending on the Galaxy Buds chosen — the packaging continues with the USB-C port.

The device has two microphones on the outside, charging connectors and optical wear detection sensors inside. The texture appears to be glossy, so let’s hope the accessory doesn’t slip on the skin like its predecessors.

Galaxy Buds 2 has “leaked” before

In March 2021, the Galaxy Wearable APK, Samsung’s app that connects wearables to smartphones, had Galaxy Buds 2 — code-named “berry” — added to the “rules” files. The document contains quotes from Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds+, and Galaxy Buds Pro, so the addition reports a new product.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in May unveiled the headset in a listing of certifications. The agency also showed photos of the earbuds.

Samsung has not yet confirmed any information about the Galaxy Buds 2. The headphones may be announced at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event, which has not yet had its date revealed. According to a recent rumor from the Korean website Digital Daily News, the presentation will take place on August 11, 2021.