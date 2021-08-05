Galaxy Buds 2: New Unboxing Reveals More Details About Headphones

Galaxy Buds 2 will be one of the novelties of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. However, more headphones unboxing videos continue to be posted by users who already have the product in their hands.

Professionally, The Mobile Central channel showed more details of Galaxy Buds 2. Presenter Rohit Sadhwani unveiled the new pairing process and headset settings in the Galaxy Wearable app.

As per the review, Galaxy Buds 2 has a similar design to Galaxy Buds Pro. Samsung’s new headphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 technology, six microphones, Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and transparency modes.

The accessory offers 8 hours of life on a single charge and an additional 20 hours with the case for carrying and charging. By activating the ANC, the usage time is reduced to 5 hours with an additional 13 hours.

Additionally, Galaxy Buds 2 is IPX7 rated for water resistance. Meanwhile, the case can be recharged via a USB Type-C port and supports QI wireless charging.

Possible prices and official announcement

Galaxy Buds 2 will hit stores with four available colors: white, black, purple and green. Rumor has it that the headphones will cost $150—about R$775 in direct conversion—a price competitive with other similar models.

As stated, Galaxy Buds 2 will be officially announced on the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on August 11th. The presentation with more details about the product will be broadcast on the brand’s official YouTube channel from 9:30 am.