Galaxy Buds 2: Leak Shows Colors and Price Of Headphones

Galaxy Buds 2: This Tuesday (29), 91 Mobiles revealed new information about the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2, the new TWS headset from Samsung. According to the website, the shape of the model will be similar to that found on the Galaxy Buds Pro, however, it will feature a matte finish. Its case will be white by default, but its interior can be coated in black, purple or green, depending on the variant.

Galaxy Buds 2 must have a dual driver design, as in Galaxy Buds+, and must not have Active Noise Canceling (ANC). It is expected that the model will also have touch controls, automatic playback detection, transparency mode and induction loading — like its predecessors.

91 Mobiles says the Galaxy Buds 2 should be released in August with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 phones, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Its price range, according to the website, is between $149 and $US 169 (about R$734 and R$833 in direct conversion). In this category, Samsung earbuds must compete directly with Apple’s Beats Studio Buds, which offer a similar range of features.

However, the possible lack of Active Noise Canceling on Samsung’s new handset could give Apple’s product an advantage. To make up for the lack of function, the South Korean’s new headphones should have other attention-grabbing features, such as enhanced AKG sound and quick recharge.