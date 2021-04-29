Galaxy Book Pro: Samsung Launches Ultrathin Notebooks With S Pen

Galaxy Book Pro: Samsung launched on Wednesday (27) its new line of notebooks that includes the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. According to the company, the news is inspired by the features of the brand’s top-of-the-line smartphones. Thus, the user will be able to count on more integration between Samsung products.

Design

Samsung claims that the line was developed for mobility. Therefore, the models are thinner and lighter, with the Galaxy Pro weighing just 0.88 kg and the Pro 360 with 1.1 kg. The models will be available in black, white, bronze, dark blue and light pink. Both will feature matte finishes.

Specifications

The models will have two screen size versions, one with Super AMOLED FHD of 13.3 inches and the other with the same characteristics, but with 15.6 inches. The processor is an Intel Evo – Intel Evo, which guarantees better performance and autonomy -, Windows 10 operating system and both have support for Wi-Fi 6 and for 5G connectivity.

In addition, the Pro 360 version will have a touch screen and will be accompanied by the S Pen, with up to 10 hours of battery life. Both models have support for all inputs, including a Thunderbolt. The memory is up to 32 GB and the storage is 1TB. According to the company, the device’s battery can last up to 20 hours.

The cameras have two microphones, which will detect external sounds and clear the noise of video calls. In addition, the company has developed a better cooling system to prevent a drop in performance.

Another novelty that promises to integrate the products of the Galaxy ecosystem is the new charger. With it, the user will be able to charge both the cell phone and the notebook with the accessory. In addition, application features already known on smartphones, such as Notepad and Gallery, will be integrated into the Galaxy Book.

Galaxy Book

The version is the simplest of all releases. The model is not as thin as its “brothers”, weighing 1.5 kg. It will feature three versions of memory: 4 GB, 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The screen is 15.5 inches with Full HD resolution and the processor is an 11th generation Intel Core.

Prices and availability

The Galaxy Book will sell for US $ 549 (about R $ 2,900, in the current conversion) and the Book Pro has a suggested price of US $ 999 (R $ 5,400). The Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be priced at $ 1,199. The products can already be booked on the Samsung website, but will only be launched on May 14th.