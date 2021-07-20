Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 Arrive in Brazil Starting at R$ 10,100

Samsung announced, this Tuesday (20), the launch of new products from its notebook line in Brazil. They are the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360, which will be available from R$ 10,100.

All products are available from retailers as of today. Check out the specifications of each model below.

Galaxy Book Pro

The Galaxy Book Pro arrives with a 15-inch screen. With the promise of being super light and thin, it weighs around 1.05 kg and is 11.7 mm thick.

The notebook features AMOLED Full HD screen (1920 x 1080), 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics architecture. In terms of connectivity, the device has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, USB 3.2, HDMI , headphone/microphone, Thunderbolt and microSD card jacks.

In terms of memory, the notebooks are equipped with 16GB (LPDDR4x) of RAM and up to 2TB on the NVMe SSD. The device’s battery is 68Wh, while the charger has 65W (USB-C) of power.

Also according to Samsung, the products have among other differentials the “Keyboard Pro”, with a scissor-shaped mechanism that “increases speed and comfort with wide keys and curved surface to provide a satisfactory total distance of 1 mm in near silence” , in addition to the fingerprint sensor on the on/off key.

The Galaxy Book Pro is available in Brazil in the Mystic Silver color from R$ 11.5 thousand.

Galaxy Book Pro 360

Unlike the previous one, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 arrives in Brazil in the 13.3-inch version, which weighs 1.04 kg and has a maximum thickness of 11.5 mm. With a 2 in 1 format, since it can turn into a tablet, one of its differentials is having an S Pen that doesn’t have bluetooth, however.

Produced in Brazil, the notebook comes with a Super AMOLED Full HD (1920 x 1080) screen. The launch also includes the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics architecture.

The product has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C and headphone/microphone, microSD memory card and Thunderbolt connections.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is equipped with 16GB (LPDDR4x) RAM and up to 512GB on the NVMe SSD. The battery of the 13-inch model is also 63Wh, which also has a 65W charger (USB-C).

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is available in Brazil in Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze colors from R$ 10,100.