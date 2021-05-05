Galaxy A82 5G: Samsung Has Confirmed Its Existence

Galaxy A82 5G name has been confirmed. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, which was recently introduced in South Korea, is expected to be sold in other countries under the name Galaxy A82 5G. There is no official verification for the device from Samsug yet. However, the name Galaxy A82 5G appears on the company’s list of devices that will receive the security update for the current quarter.

Galaxy Quantum 2 / Galaxy A82 5G has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen in question offers a resolution of 1440p. The 64-megapixel sensor is the main camera behind the smartphone. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera complete the system.

On the front of the Galaxy A82 5G, there is a 10 megapixel camera. The battery gives the phone the energy it needs, with a 4500 mAh capacity.

At the heart of the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. This processor, one of the flagships of 2020, also brings 5G support. Although the version of the phone sold in South Korea has a QRNG security chip, it is not known whether this chip will be in the international version.