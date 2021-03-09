Galaxy A72 will break new ground in sound system

Leaks related to the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy A72 features continue to come. According to new information shared, Samsung’s new mid-range phone will have a stereo sound system. This sound system will be accompanied by Dolby Atmos technology.

Samsung had not used the stereo sound system in its Galaxy A series phones until now. Thanks to the Galaxy A72 model, the company will be the first in this series.

How will Galaxy A72 features be?

The Samsung Galaxy A72 will have a 6.7-inch Full HD display. It is worth mentioning that this screen, which is supported with a refresh rate of 90Hz, is AMOLED. The phone, which is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, will offer users 6/8 GB RAM + 128/256 GB storage options.

Galaxy A72 has IP67 waterproof certification. This certification means that the device is protected against dust and immersion in water for less than 30 minutes.

It is expected to have a 64-megapixel wide-angle main camera on the back of the device. This main camera will be accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro camera along with an 8 megapixel telephoto camera with 12 megapixel ultra wide angle and 2x optical zoom. Thanks to the 30x Space Zoom feature of the phone, it will be able to zoom in long distance with minimal loss of quality.

Galaxy A72, which is expected to come with a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, has 25W super fast charging technology. The device will come out of the box with the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 user interface.