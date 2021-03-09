Galaxy A72: leak reveals full phone specifications

Samsung may launch the intermediary Galaxy A72 soon and a major leak revealed the full specifications of the device. According to promotional materials published by TechTalk TV, the model will feature the Snapdragon 720G chip and will arrive with major improvements in the image capture system.

According to the information, Samsung intends to make hardware improvements to the smartphone camera and also bring one of the most interesting features of the S21 line, the Space Zoom. The intermediate cell phone would have a 30x spatial zoom, in addition to four image sensors: 64 MP main, 12 MP ultrawide, 8 MP telephoto and 5 MP Macro.

The phone can also feature a Snapdragon 720G processor, which will work with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB for storage. Qualcomm’s intermediate chip has eight cores, reaches up to 2.3 GHZ and comes with optimizations for games, but does not support 5G connection.

Screen and battery

The leaked specifications also point out that the Galaxy A72 will come with a 6.7-inch screen with Full HD + resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display follows the Infinity-O standard and has a hole to hold the 32 MP selfies camera.

The A72’s battery is said to have 5,000 mAh capacity. The cell phone appears in the leak with support for quick recharge of 25W, capable of guaranteeing 50% of energy with just 30 minutes of power.

Samsung has not officially commented on the leak and a possible release date for the Galaxy A72 has not yet appeared. However, the smartphone has already shown up at Anatel with a design similar to the Galaxy S20 FE and may soon arrive at