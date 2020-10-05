Galaxy A72 leak gives clues on camera

The news about the Galaxy A72, which is said to be Samsung’s first five rear camera phones, came to the fore a while ago. A report in the South Korean media makes it possible to get some more concrete ideas about the A72’s camera system.

Accordingly, the 64-megapixel sensor on the back of the smartphone will act as the main camera. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel camera with 3x zoom, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel “bokeh” sensor will complete the system.

It is not possible to say anything about how the 5 megapixel “bokeh” sensor will differ from the standard depth sensors. However, it is stated in the news that the bokeh sensor of the A72 will be used especially in portrait photos. In this way, it will be possible to better reflect the details of the object or people in front.

What is known about the Samsung Galaxy A72 is very limited at the moment. However, as time passes, new information about the smartphone is expected to come to light. It is said that Samsung, which adds new models to the Galaxy A series at the end of the year, will be able to announce the A72 in December.



