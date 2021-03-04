Galaxy A72 4G features confirmed by Google Play Console

Many details about the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G have been seen thanks to a leak that has recently appeared. The smartphone has now appeared on the Google Play Console. Google Play Console registration confirms that the Galaxy A72 4G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

According to the Google Play Console record, the Snapdragon 720G at the heart of the smartphone is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. However, it is also known that the phone will have an 8 GB version. The phone, which will come out of the box with Android 11, will receive an Android update for 3 years. Samsung will issue a security patch for the phone for 4 years. The phone’s internal storage options will be 128 and 256 GB.

Google Play Console registration shows that the Galaxy A72 4G will have an HD + resolution display. According to rumors, the refresh rate of this 6.7-inch screen will also be 90 Hz. In the 5G version, the refresh rate is expected to be 120 Hz.

Going back to other leaks, 64-megapixel main rear camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 8-megapixel telephoto camera and 2-megapixel macro camera are among the features of the phone. It is stated that there will be a 33 megapixel camera in front of the device. IP67 water and dust resistance certification, 5000 mAh battery and 25W charging adapter are also among the features of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will be sold in Europe starting at 450 euros. The device is expected to become official this month.