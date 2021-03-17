Galaxy A70 gets Android 11 and One UI 3.1 update

Galaxy A70 was the latest stop of Samsung’s Android 11 and One UI 3.1 deployment journey. The phone from 2019 received the Android 10 update in February last year. Under normal circumstances, the A70, which is expected to receive the Android 11 and One UI 3.1 update in May, is two months ahead of the calendar.

One of the first stops of update distribution was Ukraine. Other countries are expected to follow Ukraine in a short time. The update, distributed with serial number A705FNXXU5DUC6, includes the March 2021 security patch. The size of the update file is 1.9 GB.

With the update, A70 owners will have the latest Android version, Samsung’s most up-to-date user interface and the most up-to-date protection. It is not difficult to guess that the package in question will delight A70 users.

Galaxy A70 owners will be able to check whether the update that brings Android 11 and One UI 3.1 is on their device or not via the Software Update section in the Settings menu.