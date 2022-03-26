Galaxy A53 Vs Galaxy S21 FE: Compare Specs

Galaxy A53: Although they may confuse the user at first glance, the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy S21 FE have important differences from each other, as they were developed for different usage niches. Seeking to simplify the comparison, TecMundo prepared a guide with the main characteristics of each model and their respective specialties; check out the information below!

Design

Inspired by the latest releases of the Galaxy S line, both models offer a “smooth” look with rounded corners and a plastic finish, stylized to resemble glass. In practice, the main difference between the models is in the rear set of cameras.

On the Galaxy S21 FE, the module in question “joins” its side, creating a unique transition effect. On the other hand, in the case of the Galaxy A53, the set of cameras is on an “island”, receiving greater visual prominence – just like in the Galaxy S20.

In terms of colors, the models adopt options with pastel tones and matte finishing, as follows:

Available colors for the Galaxy S21 FE

black

White

Violet

Green

Available colors for the Galaxy A53

black

Blue

White

rosé

Screen

Unsurprisingly, both Samsung alternatives have a quality visual presentation. However, the highlight is the Galaxy S21 FE due to its 6.4″ screen in Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, with support for 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

It is also worth noting that the Galaxy A53 does not disappoint either: its 6.5″ Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum peak brightness of 800 nits should offer users an experience rich in detail and contrast. .

In both models, there is even an optical fingerprint reader under the screen, offering an extra layer of security.