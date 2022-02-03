Galaxy A53 Has Spec List Revealed In New Leak

Galaxy A53: This Thursday (3), the WinFuture website revealed a lot of news about the Galaxy A53, the future successor to Samsung’s popular mid-range cell phone line. The model, recently certified by regulatory bodies in China, had most of its technical specifications revealed, in addition to images of its possible official design.

Visually, the model is very reminiscent of its predecessor, the Galaxy A52, with specific differences in its design. As pointed out by XDA Developers, the most noticeable of them is the flatter back, dispensing with the curved sides seen previously. In this region, it is still possible to observe that the set of cameras now does not stand out so much from its surface, adopting a finish that “blends” to the rest of the model’s body.

As expected, the main advances are found in the interior of the model. According to the source, the Galaxy A53 will feature the Exynos 1200, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — a configuration powered by the 5,000mAh battery, even bigger than the past iteration. In its presentation, the upcoming launch will feature a 6.5″ FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and fingerprint reader.

In terms of photography, the leak suggests that Samsung has bet on a set of four cameras, which have the respective sensors: 64 MP (main), 12 MP (ultra-wide), 5 MP (depth auxiliary), 5 MP (macro ). On the front, there is a 32 MP sensor for selfies. Other highlights about the model include the presence of support for microSD cards, 5G signal reception, NFC, and One UI 4.0 operating system.

Although Samsung has not confirmed a release date, it is possible to suggest that the Galaxy A53 should not be long before it is officially announced, considering all the information already available about the product.