Galaxy A53 5G: Specs Of Samsung’s Next Phone Leak

Galaxy A53: One of the next smartphones to be released by Samsung had new details released through a leak, but now based on an official source. Information about the Galaxy A53 5G was found in a listing on the Google Play Console, pretty much confirming some earlier rumors.

According to the platform, the intermediate smartphone will have the Exynos 1200 processor, a chip from Samsung itself with support for the fifth generation of mobile connectivity. The graphics card is also confirmed as a Mali G68. Also, the rendering below has been attached and embedded in the model.

In terms of memory, only a version with 6 GB of RAM was listed, but speculation from weeks ago has already identified an 8 GB variant as well. Finally, the model will already come with One UI 4, Samsung’s own interface based on Android 12.

According to some speculations, the model should have a 64 MP main camera and a 6.46″ Full HD+ screen, in addition to a battery with up to 5,000 mAh of energy storage capacity.

The expectation is that this model will be presented in the first half of 2022, along with devices such as the Galaxy A33.