Galaxy A52 seen on 5G e-commerce site

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is not yet official. The announcement of the phone is expected this month. However, leaks related to the smartphone continue at full speed. The most recent of these leaks came from Saudi Arabia.

A52 5G has been spotted on an e-commerce site operating in Saudi Arabia, although it has not yet been announced. Thanks to the registration here, it is possible to access almost all details of Samsung’s new smartphone.

Accordingly, the smartphone has a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The refresh rate of the screen is 120 Hz. This screen also houses the phone’s fingerprint scanner and is protected by Gorilla Glass glass. It remains unclear which version of Gorilla Glass is preferred.

At the heart of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. This processor will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Thanks to microSD card support, 1 TB is added to the storage area. While only one configuration option appears in the leak from Saudi Arabia, it seems likely that these options will vary from region to region.

In the Galaxy A52 5G, the 64-megapixel sensor is the main camera. This system can record 4K video. Probably a wide-angle 12-megapixel camera and two 5-megapixel sensors complete this system. On the front of the phone, there is a 32 megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy A52 will provide the 5G with the energy it needs, a 4500 mAh battery. This battery, which is charged via the USB-C port, has 25W charging support. 3.5 mm. NFC support is available on the phone that does not seem to have a headphone jack.

Although the operating system of the smartphone appears to be Android 10, it is highly likely to be misspelled. The phone is expected to come out of the box with Android 11. The A52 also passed the 5G benchmark test with Android 11.

Galaxy A52 5G will be sold in Saudi Arabia for 1650 rials.