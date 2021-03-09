Galaxy A52 leaking; Design similar to Galaxy S21

Last Saturday (6), a Twitter user named Ahmed Qwaider published a sequence of leaked images of the new Galaxy A52. In them, it is possible to check the design of the cell phone, its box and accessories – including a USB-C to USB-A charger and adapter, as well as a possible official publicity image.

The Galaxy A52 has been leading rumors for at least a month and, therefore, is also creating a lot of expectation among Samsung fans. In this context, the leaked images happily reveal a little bit of the cell phone and what to expect from its launch. Apparently, its design is very similar to that found in the Galaxy S20 family – with specific details of the Galaxy S21 line.

Without much news on its front, with infinite screen and camera allocated on the display, the highlight of the Galaxy A52 is for its rear. On its back, the cell phone has a single color matte plastic finish, as in the Phantom Black variant of the Galaxy S21 line. Its set of four cameras is arranged in a prominent relief without connection to the sides, resembling the Galaxy S20 line.

The “hybrid” design could be a way for Samsung to promote a fresh and “top of the line” look for the Galaxy A52, without upsetting the owners of the newly launched Galaxy S21 and its, until then, unique style. On the other hand, the similarities between the lines stop in aesthetics, since the devices are quite different in terms of hardware.

For its 4G variant, base model, the Galaxy A52 should have a Snapdragon 720G, with options of 6 GB or 8 GB for its RAM memory and up to 256 GB of storage. The 5G version has a small advantage thanks to the presence of the Snapdragon 750G, without major changes in the rest of the configuration. The set must be powered by a generous 4,500 mAh battery, with support for 25W fast charging.

Still with no confirmed official release date, the Galaxy A52 has its arrival speculated for this month of March.