Galaxy A52 has new screen details leaked

The Galaxy A52, a new intermediary phone model that will be launched by Samsung, had new specifications leaked today (01). In the 5G version, the device should have a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, while in the 4G it will be 90 Hz.

The information was released on Twitter by Roland Quandt, from the WinFuture website. In addition to the good refresh rates, comparable to line tops like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, details of the cameras have also been published.

According to Quandt, the main lens of the smartphone will even have 64 MP, along with an optical stabilization of 0.8 µm. The device will also have a 12 MP wide-angle camera with 123 ° field of view and a third 5 MP module with macro and depth sensor.

The expectation is that the Galaxy A52 will be unveiled by Samsung this March. It has already been approved in the United States and Brazil (by Anatel).

Among other information, it has already been leaked that the intermediate model should receive a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 720G (4G) and Snapdragon 750G (5G) processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The battery should have 4,500 mAh, while the available colors can be blue, lavender, black and white.