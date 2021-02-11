Galaxy A52 has leaked price and details

The Galaxy A52, the next intermediate smartphone model to be launched by Samsung, had new details revealed. The information was posted on a Vietnam YouTube channel called The Pixel. The South Korean manufacturer has factories in the region, which makes it easier to obtain exclusive information.

According to the leak, the Galaxy A52 will even have two versions: one with 4G and the other with 5G support. This more powerful model will have the Snapdragon 750G as a processor, in addition to a price of around US $ 473 (or R $ 2,500 in direct currency conversion).

The other technical specifications must be the same as the traditional model. In addition to this model, the Galaxy A72 can also be presented together.

4G version

The Galaxy A52 model with 4G should have the following characteristics:

Screen: 6.5 “sAMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 720G

RAM: 8 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB

Rear cameras: 64 MP, 12 MP, 5 MP and 5 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh (25W recharge)

The available colors will be blue, lavender, black and white. At least in Vietnam, sales are expected to start at the end of March, which means that the device will be unveiled next month. The model should cost approximately $ 400.